Best Life: Robots getting rehab patients back on their feet faster

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Almost 800,000 people suffer a stroke each year. More than 250,000 people are living with a spinal cord injury. Almost as many people will be diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury in 2021. What do all of these people have in common? Most of them will end up in rehab to help get their lives back to normal. Now, a new type of robot is helping people get up on their feet and walking again.