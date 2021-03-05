City of Memphis COVID-19 vaccine website not working

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you need to schedule a COVID-19 appointment in Memphis, you might need to wait until Friday afternoon.
The City of Memphis’ COVID-19 vaccine website is currently not working.
This is the screen you see when you try to log on...
We have reached out to the city to see if they are working on fixing the issue. We have not heard back.
This comes as Memphis city leaders are trying to combat no-shows at vaccination sites.
On Wednesday alone, nearly 600 people did not show up for their vaccination appointment.
City leaders are encouraging people to cancel their appointment if they can’t make it to ensure doses never go to waste and get into people’s arms.
So far, the Shelby County Health Department said about 16 percent of the vaccine process has been completed, including nearly half of the people 75 and older in the county.
