A few afternoon showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy and windy with a few showers this afternoon. High temperatures will in the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger early with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: The weekend is still shaping up to be a nice one with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Saturday night with a clear sky. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday looks dry and mild with highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s. A few showers could arrive late week but timing is still a big question. Temperatures will remain in the 60s to near 70 through Friday.
