A few showers possible & more clouds today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds moved in overnight and it will be mostly cloudy all day. A few spotty showers will be possible by late morning and the chance for rain will continue through at least 6 pm. However, rain will be hit or miss and many areas will remain dry today. Behind the cold front, temperatures will take a dive. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and low temperatures will drop to the upper 30s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 degrees. Winds: Northeast 10 t 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low: 39 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with sunshine both days. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees on Saturday and in the lower 60s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: We will start next week sunny and dry with above average temperatures. A stray shower will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Monday and around 70 degrees Tuesday. Even with more clouds Wednesday, high temperatures will still be in the upper 60s.
