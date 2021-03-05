A few showers possible & more clouds today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds moved in overnight and it will be mostly cloudy all day. A few spotty showers will be possible by late morning and the chance for rain will continue through at least 6 pm. However, rain will be hit or miss and many areas will remain dry today. Behind the cold front, temperatures will take a dive. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and low temperatures will drop to the upper 30s tonight.