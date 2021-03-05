Here’s what’s inside the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home, now under construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home campaign kicks off in less than a month, and construction is already under way.
For the third year, the home is being built in Lakeland.
It’s only a frame right now, but when it’s all said and done, this year’s St. Jude Dream Home will feature four bedrooms, four and a half baths and a large covered patio with a fireplace.
“I haven’t even decided what all I’m gonna put in it yet,” said Greg Bridgers with Southern Serenity Homes.
This is the 14th year Bridgers has built the Dream Home, and he’s promising another jaw-dropping beauty.
“Big vaulted ceiling, rear porch ceiling and an outdoor kitchen to just die for,” he said. “Master bath on this house is going to be to die for as well.”
The home is being built on Moudry Lane in Lakeland, and this year it comes with a special feature that will take those hide-and-seek games to a whole new level.
“It is a hidden room,” said Bridgers. “You can walk through the house and you’d never find it. Kids’ dream come true.”
Your chance to win this Dream Home is about to come true.
Tickets are $100, and they’ll be available starting March 26!
