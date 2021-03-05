Man charged after Memphis woman found dead behind store in Tipton County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Brighton, Tennessee man is facing charges after a Memphis woman was found dead behind a Dollar General in Tipton County Wednesday.
The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 32-year-old Haley Marie High.
According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Joseph Huggins told his father High was suffering a heroin overdose upstairs at his home. Huggins’ father found High alive but unconscious with shallow breathing.
The sheriff’s office says the two loaded High in a vehicle for Huggins to take her to the hospital but he left her on the ground outside Dollar General instead, then returned home and tried to hide evidence and alter the scene.
Investigators served a search warrant at Huggins’ home later and found possible evidence as well as a loaded firearm and ammunition.
Huggins was arrested and charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence ad gun possession by a convicted felon. He remains in jail without bond pending a hearing Tuesday.
Investigators have not released High’s official cause of death.
