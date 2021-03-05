Man indicted for threatening to kill Congressman Steve Cohen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Missouri man is facing charges after investigators said he threatened to kill two members of the U.S. House of Representatives - including Congressman Steve Cohen.
According to the Department of Justice, Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, was charged in a three-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Feb. 23, 2021.
The indictment was unsealed and made public on Friday after Hubert’s arrest and court appearance. He remains in federal custody.
Officials alleged Hubert threatened to assault and murder U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II on Jan. 7, 2021. On May 6, 2019, he also threatened to assault and murder U.S. Representative Steve Cohen.
The DOJ added the charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt.
