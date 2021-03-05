Memphis man arrested in connection to Nashville shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is arrested after allegedly being involved in a shootout where four people were shot in Nashville.
According to police, 23-year-old Courtney L. Davis was involved in a shootout near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive on Jan. 19, 2021.
He was caught on a surveillance camera getting out of a red Buick parked at a convenience store and firing shots with other suspects across Millwood Drive in a Taco Bell parking lot.
Officials later found the car abandoned and impounded.
Thursday, Feb. 4, Davis was issued an arrest warrant by Hermitage Precinct detectives with three counts of felony aggravated assault charges, according to police reports.
Tuesday, March 2, SCSO Multi-Agency Gang Unit Detectives arrested him on Irene Blvd. in southeast Shelby County.
