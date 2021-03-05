Missing and endangered person alert issued for 72-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Memphis woman.
Bobbie Sykes, 72, was last seen in the 3000 block of Ashwood Cove, according to MPD.
Police said she went missing Thursday, March 4 around 7 a.m. and was last seen in a dark blue 2007 Dodge Charger that had dents and scratches on the passenger side.
The vehicle is registered to Willie Wash but it is unclear if that’s who Sykes is with at this time.
If seen, contact Memphis Police at (901)545-2677.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.