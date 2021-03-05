People over the age 50 now eligible for vaccine in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly all of the COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi are from people over the age of 50.
Now health leaders are expanding their vaccination efforts to target that age group.
By late afternoon Thursday, the COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site at the Landers Center in Southaven looked pretty empty.
Residents said the lines used to be wrapped around the building back in February.
“It was long at first, but I think it’s starting to shorten off a little bit,” said Hernando County resident Geraldine Taylor.
Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced starting immediately anybody over the age of 50 could now get the vaccine.
People over the age of 50 now join teachers, first responders, health care personnel and anyone over the age of 16 with underlying health conditions who qualify for the vaccine.
According to the state health department, About 94% of COVID-19 Deaths are those 50 and older.
State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday, “If we really want to have an impact on our hospitalizations, morbidity, mortality, we need to be sure to get as many vulnerable Mississippians vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
Mississippians seem to be split on whether or not they want to take the vaccine.
“I plan to get the vaccine after I see I guess how people what they receive, how they are reacting to it.,” said Taylor.
“I mean whatever side effects I get won’t be as bad as getting COVID I don’t think,” said Julius Bostick.
For more stories on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit wmcactionnews5.com/coronavirus.
Sandy Holliman said, “I’m pretty sure I am. I think I’m going to go ahead and do it, but I’m trying to wait for the Johnson and Johnson one to come because I’m kind of looking forward to that one.”
Holliman wants the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it requires a single dose.
Governor Tate Reeves said Tuesday the state will receive 24,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week and Mississippians can specify which vaccine they want to take when signing up.
State leaders expect to vaccinate 150,000 people this week.
