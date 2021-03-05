Police search for missing 68-year-old man last seen in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Mississippi need your help finding a missing man.
Overnight, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Thomas Wayne Fuller of Olive Branch.
He was last seen wearing a white ball cap with a firefighter logo, a white pullover shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.
Fuller is believed to be in a 2008 white Ford F-150 with a tan stripe on the bottom bearing Mississippi tag 373PF.
Family members said he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, contact Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.