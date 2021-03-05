ServiceMaster Headquarters leaving Memphis, relocating to Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ServiceMaster Brands confirmed the company is relocating its headquarters to Atlanta.
So what does that mean for local employees? And what will happen to the ServiceMaster headquarters in downtown Memphis?
Taxpayers provided more than 24 million dollars to renovate Peabody Place mall and turn it into office space for ServiceMaster. The building has been empty for months as employees work from home during the pandemic.
And now, many learned they won’t be coming back to the building when it reopens.
“Well, ServiceMaster Brands, which is formerly owned by Terminix, is going to be relocating to Atlanta,” Memphis Business Journal reporter John Klyce told WMC Action News 5.
Klyce broke the story about ServiceMaster leaving the Bluff City.
“Several sources told me there will be at least 50 employees in the Memphis area laid off,” said Klyce, “Other employees have the option of relocating to Atlanta and others could still work remotely in Memphis.”
Terminix sold ServiceMaster brands to private equity firm Roark Capital last fall for $1.5 billion, impacting about 200 Memphis employees.
Terminix Global Holdings, with about 1000 local employees, is still headquartered in the Peabody Place building.
Ray Brown, interim president of the Downtown Memphis Commission said, “This latest ServiceMaster announcement doesn’t signal a change for Terminix, the current primary occupant of the downtown space. From what we understand, the Terminix workforce is stable. On behalf of Downtown, we can’t wait to welcome them all back, as soon as their return to work plan allows.”
ServiceMaster received a PILOT and millions in tax breaks to move its headquarters into Peabody Place in 2016.
Charles Vance, Director of Marketing and Communications for EDGE, the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County, told WMC Action News 5 that Terminix and American Home Shield are co-applicants on the PILOT and remain responsible for the original commitments.
Ted Townsend, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Greater Memphis Chamber said, “The ServiceMaster brand was a great partner to the Memphis business community and many of those individuals that led those efforts are now members of the Terminix team here in Memphis Terminix was founded in Memphis and we are proud to have them as part of our hometown team.”
“It will be interesting,” said MBJ’s Klyce, “to see what happens to that building and what happens going forward.”
American Home Shield employees work on the third floor of the Peabody Place HQ. Terminix is sub-leasing the empty space.
