From sunny & warm today to cloudy and cooler tomorrow

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a light east wind along with overnight lows in the low to mid and upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower, a breezy northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Gradually clearing after midnight with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
