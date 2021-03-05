VA holds first drive-thru vaccine clinic for veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veterans Affairs is hosting a drive-thru clinic exclusive to veterans in the Mid-South area.
From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. March 5-March 7 eligible veterans age 50 years and older are allowed to get vaccinated at the drive-thru location.
Beginning Monday, March 8, vaccines will no longer be given at the drive-through location but will be relocated to the Bed Tower Lobby.
Vaccines will be given Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Veterans must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, veterans will need to call 1-800-636-8262 and choose option 3.
