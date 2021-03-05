Vaccine sign-ups for phase 1c begin at noon Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus vaccine appointments will soon be available to those belonging to phase 1c. Those eligible can sign up starting at noon on March 5.
Phase 1c includes residents who are 16 years old and older with health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. According to the SCHD, the age eligibility will remain at 65 and older.
The City of Memphis said Thursday you do not need to bring any proof of your medical condition to your vaccination appointment if you fall into that category 1c. Everyone from pregnant people to those with heart and liver disease falls into this category.
Serious chronic health conditions covered under phase 1c include:
- chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or moderate-severe asthma; obesity (BMI>30)
- heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, and hypertension
- sickle cell disease
- cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- dementia
- liver disease
The vaccine will also be made available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions.
Everyone included in prior phases, such as first responders, health care workers, teachers, and child care workers who have not been vaccinated will remain eligible for vaccination during phase 1c, as well as anyone 65 and older.
To view appointments visit here.
