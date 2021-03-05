Vaccines available for walk-ins at West Memphis High School

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis announced walk-in vaccinations available Friday while supplies last.
Crittenden County residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine can visit West Memphis High School Lehr Arena at 503 W. Broadway before 6 p.m. Friday.
Eligibility includes people in phase 1a and 1b.
- Phase 1a includes hospital employees, long-term care facility workers and other health care workers, including first responders.
- Phase 1b includes anyone 65 and older, those who work in education -- K-12 teachers, child care and higher education -- and food manufacturing workers. Additional groups under 1b will be announced as vaccine supply increases.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.