Authorities searching for Mississippi man reported missing for nearly a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a man that reportedly went missing six days ago.
Jose Nava of Pontotoc was last heard from Sunday. Officials say his car was found Wednesday morning on I-22 between Red Banks and Victoria in Marshall County.
So far, the investigation has uncovered that residents in Red Banks say Nava Monday morning when his car broke down.
Detectives along with family and volunteers have been working to find Nava.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.