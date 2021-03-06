Baptist Memorial donates PPE to Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of in-person learning for some Shelby County Schools students, and Baptist Memorial Health Care made sure the district is prepared to welcome another group of students on Monday.
Baptist Memorial Health Care donated 30,000 face masks, 8,000 face shields and 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.
“The safer we keep the community, the better it is for everyone and all of us at the hospital,” said Catherine Williams with Baptist Memorial.
Williams is the Director of Supply Chain at Baptist Memorial Health Care.
She said she’s grateful to be able to provide PPE for the local community.
“Our supply chain for the hospital has started to open up a little bit, so we’re getting more reliable deliveries of products and it means that the things that we do have stored and stockpiled, we’re able to distribute out to the community,” Williams said.
This comes as SCS wraps up its first week of in-person learning for k-5 students and prepares to welcome 6th through 12th graders, Monday.
District leaders said about 30% of students are opting to return to the classroom, and they’ll be met with new procedures in place like social distancing and mask-wearing throughout the day.
“With us returning to in-person instruction we have all of our teachers back in the buildings and we have several students back in the buildings as well, so having this supply of additional PPE to support that effort is going to be tremendous,” said Genard Phillips.
Phillips is the SCS Chief of Business Operations.
He said he’s grateful for the community helping during this unique season.
“I can imagine that some teachers are going to want to have that additional protection where they have to get directly in front of students to provide different levels of instruction, and so that face shield will be very important for that,” Phillips said.
