Cloudy and cool end to the week, but sunshine will return soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Gradually clearing with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a light to calm wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.