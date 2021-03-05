Cloudy and cool end to the week, but sunshine will return soon

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.