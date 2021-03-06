DeSoto County community raises thousands of dollars for deputy hit by suspected drunk driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community is stepping up to support DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Eldridge who was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Eldridge, 27, remains in the hospital after being critically injured on the side of I-269 on Feb. 5.
The sheriff’s office says Eldridge was helping a driver fix a flat tire when 37-year-old Catherine Harris hit him. Harris was charged with a DUI involving death or serious bodily harm.
The sheriff’s office said Eldridge’s mobility will forever be impacted.
“The community outcry and support down here is just absolutely amazing and touching,” said Lee Smith, owner of two local Marco’s Pizza locations.
Smith set up a fundraising event Feb. 22nd to donate 20% of all sales that day to help Eldridge’s family. He was amazed by the response.
“We had a line wrapped around this building and the drive-through,” Smith said. “We had deliveries waiting. Everybody was here for one good cause and that was to support Deputy Eldridge.”
Smith said they had close to 1,000 orders and raised $4,000 between the two locations.
“I was definitely blown away with the response,” Smith said. “I mean I expected it to be pretty good but that was an amazing support.”
Smith wasn’t alone.
“As soon as we heard it, we had to step in and help,” said Micheal Layson, owner of The Wooden Door.
Layson owns a furniture store in Olive Branch and he’s a former law enforcement officer himself. He’s raffling off their best-selling sectional sofa with 100% of the proceeds going to help the Eldridge family.
Layson said they’ve already raised thousands of dollars in the raffle.
“I don’t really want to say because I want it to be a surprise to Austin and Ashley but I can tell you it’s a good bit of money,” Layson said with a laugh.
On top of all of this, over $57,000 was raised on GoFundMe for Eldridge and his wife, Ashley, who are expecting a baby in July.
Smith and Layson said this fundraising is a glimpse into the heart of the DeSoto County community.
“DeSoto County is a family and when something happens to one of us as you can see, everybody is going to step up,” Layson said. “It’s not about the money it’s just trying to make Austin whole again.”
“And we’re here for him if he needs something else. We’re here for him as a community,” Smith said.
The raffle at the Wooden Door is April 3. They are selling one raffle ticket for $50 and three for $100. To participate, call the Wooden Door at 662-892-2862 for details on where to send check or how to buy tickets with cash in the store.
You can also purchase raffle tickets by sending money via Venmo to: @Wooden-Door
To donate to the Eldridge Family GoFundMe account click here.
