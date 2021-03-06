Dry weather pattern will continue into this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall through the 50s after sunset.
TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low to mid 30s with a clear sky and a calm wind.
SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with a few clouds Sunday night.
THIS WEEK: Most of the week looks dry and mild with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the 40s early in the week and 50s and 60s by Thursday and Friday morning. A shower or two is possible with increasing clouds Friday, but most areas may stay dry. Rain chances could up by Saturday of next weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.