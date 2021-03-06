Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The March issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.
From the WMC Digital Desk, Joy Redmond talks with Anna Traverse Fogle about the cover story, “The Mind’s Eye.” It features Andrea Morales, a Peruvian-born Memphis photographer, as she shares what it’s like to document important moments in the city’s history.
We also dive into Jesse Davis’ “Fish Tales” as he revisits a familiar family road trip destination in the midst of the pandemic. It’s a scenic look at the beauty you can find just a river away in the Natural State.
Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.