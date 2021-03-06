Mid-South states considering bills limiting transgender student athletes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bills that would require student athletes to play sports based of their biological gender are making their way through all three Mid-South states.
Monday the Tennessee Senate passed S-B 228.
The bill prohibits transgender student athletes from participating on teams that do not match the gender they were assigned at birth.
Lawmakers in Arkansas and Mississippi are considering similar bills.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he plans to sign the bill in his state saying it will quote “protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.”
The Tennessee ACLU calls the bill “hateful and unconstitutional” and some state senators agree.
“This bill seeks to correct a problem that doesn’t exist right? There have been no instances where a transgender child a trans child has tried to play any sport and that they have been banned or that they have not been properly regulated,” Tennessee Senator District 29 Raumesh Akbari said.
Tennessee Senator Katrina Robinson agrees with Akbari and says decisions like this should be left up to athletic associations in charge.
“It’s the prime example of the state overreaching. I don’t think the state has a place in regulating sports especially for our children,” Robinson said.
Officials with Shelby County Schools say they “make decisions consistent with State and Federal law,” other local districts agree.
“This is a very hot topic right now as you know and we will have to wait and see the decision from that on the TSSAA and of course from our legislators before we do anything,” Bo Griffin, Director of Schools, Millington Municipal Schools said.
The TSSAA attorney said they have not taken a position on the bill, and the AHSAA said they “do not comment on bills that are going through the Arkansas House and Senate”.
The Tennessee bill is now headed to the House.
In Mississippi, the house and senate have already passed the bill.
In Arkansas, the bill is set to go through the Senate committee Monday.
