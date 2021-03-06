Mississippi dad, 2 kids killed in crash with garbage truck

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford, Mississippi man and his two children lost their lives this week in a crash involving a garbage truck.
Police responded to US 278 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway around 7:45 a.m. Thursday where the family’s Volkswagen Jetta collided with a Panola County garbage truck.
The Jetta’s driver, 40-year-old John Matthew Ellington, died at the scene. Paramedics took both children to the hospital in Oxford where his daughter died shortly after arriving.
Police say Ellington’s son was flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but a Facebook post by Christ Presbyterian Church of Oxford confirms the boy died.
The driver of the garbage truck also went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are reconstructing the accident and talking to witnesses to determine what caused the crash. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is assisting with the investigation.
“Our hearts hurt for the Ellington family and their friends,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “When tragedy strikes our community, we all feel its impact. We will be praying for them in the coming days and weeks.”
The same Facebook post from Christ Presbyterian Church of Oxford says a funeral for all three is Monday at 11 a.m. with visitation Sunday afternoon. The funeral will be livestreamed.
North Oxford Baptist Church is raising money for the Ellington family. A dropdown menu on this web page allows donors to choose the Ellington family fund.
