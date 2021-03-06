Sunny & dry all weekend along with warming temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of high pressure will keep us dry all weekend and as we start the upcoming week. Temperatures will warm up over the next few days.
TODAY: Sunny with northeasterly winds at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold with a light northeast breeze and lows in the low to mid 30s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: A few more clouds on Monday but skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.
