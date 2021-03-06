Young Memphis dancer in spotlight again with new Gap ad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From FedExForum to dancing side-by-side with Janet Jackson, a Memphis teenager is taking the next big step in her career.
Dance is life for Kyndall Harris whose moves have taken her into homes, sports venues, forums and hearts -- from the the Bluff City to the entertainment district in Los Angeles.
Harris hit the court with the NBA Junior Grizzlies at 6, then became the youngest dancer ever to tour with Janet Jackson. She says she took some important lessons from her time with the icon.
“I learned stage presence, work ethic,” said Harris. “She works so hard, and I also learned how to have fun.
Now 18, she’s a senior in high school still working on other life-changing goals and celebrating her solo appearance in a Gap Fit ad.
“When I got on set and realized I was the only person there, I’m like ‘oh my goodness this is really happening’,” said Harris.
There’s no stopping this dancer who’s also found a love for modeling and acting.
Harris continues to embody courage, persistence and sacrifice.
“I believe that God makes no mistakes and everything we went through was to prepare us for the next level,” said Harris.
Harris is proof at a young age dreams can come true. She’ll graduate school this year, and while dance has given her more purpose, she’s steadfast on pursuing her academic goals with Spelman College and Howard University at the top of her list.
