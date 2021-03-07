Arlington girls basketball team issued temporary restraining order

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the TSSAA and Arlington Community Schools on behalf of the high school girls basketball team.
The next game scheduled for Arlington is on Monday.
Earlier this week, the TSSAA placed the team on probation and ordered them to pay a fine after an assault on a coach from another team.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Dyer County head girls’ basketball coach was attacked Tuesday night.
TSSAA says the school later learned several Arlington players were in the vehicle with the suspect, later identified as the son of the Arlington head coach.
