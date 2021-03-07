Chilly tonight but even warmer Monday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of high pressure will keep us dry much of this week. Temperatures will warm up over the next few days however rain chances will increase by the end of the week and weekend.
TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the upper 30s and light winds
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with high in the mid to upper 60s and southwesterly breezes at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend could feature more clouds and chances of rain both days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.
