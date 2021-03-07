A cold start but warmer this afternoon

NEXT WEEK: A few clouds on Monday night along with lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s and lows near 60.