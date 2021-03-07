A cold start but warmer this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of high pressure will keep us dry all weekend and as we start the upcoming week. Temperatures will warm up over the next few days.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and winds out of the south at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds and not as cold along with lows in the upper 30s and light winds
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with high in the mid 60s and southwesterly breezes at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: A few clouds on Monday night along with lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s and lows near 60.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend could feature more clouds and chances of rain both days. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
