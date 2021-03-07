Latinx church leaders urge virus testing, vaccinations regardless of citizenship status

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another big part of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is testing.
On Saturday the Shelby County Health Department held a testing event for the Latinx community.
COVID-19 testing at the Church of Ascension was free for anyone five-years-old and older.
Church leaders say they want the Latinx community to know they have no reason to be afraid of testing or vaccination despite their citizenship status.
“That is the only way that we are going to get this virus under control. And it’s working so far,” said Miguel Valles with the Church of the Ascension. “I hope that by them seeing what’s going on and that the rates are doing down hopefully everyone will come up from and do their share. Get tested and get vaccinated.”
Each person tested was asked to provide an address and two telephone numbers only so they could be contacted with test results.
