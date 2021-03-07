Mid-South senators oppose $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

“President Biden and Congressional Democrats have billed this reckless spending spree as COVID-19 relief, but in reality, it has little to do with ending the pandemic,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi. “The bill is full of unnecessary spending that will overheat the economy at a time when infections are dropping nationwide. It is no surprise that this bill has not earned a single Republican vote. This is no way to govern, and I strongly oppose this legislation.”