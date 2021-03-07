Tipton Co. Deputy arrested for domestic violence, officials say

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County Deputy is behind bars after an alleged domestic violence complaint was filed against him.
According to authorities, On March 6, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a police report at a residence on Peete Lane in Stanton, TN regarding the report of a domestic violence incident.
Officers said a prior argument resulted in an unknown victim attempting to leave the scene, only to be blocked in the driveway by 31-year-old Marshall Atkins Cates.
The victim managed to drive around the other vehicle but was stopped by the suspect, police said.
Video footage showed Cates blocking the roadway in an attempt to confront her.
Investigators learned that Cates is an employee with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.
He is assigned to the patrol division.
Cates has been arrested and charged with Domestic Assault, according to reports.
He is currently being held in the Tipton County Jail on a $1,000 bond and will serve the mandatory 12 hour period before being eligible to be released.
Cates is currently suspended without pay pending further investigation.
If anyone has information in this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300,
