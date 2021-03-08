Above average temperatures continue this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. With a clear sky and southwest wind, temperatures will quickly climb today, High temperatures will be around 70 degrees. A few clouds will move in late tonight with low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45 degrees. Winds: south at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will start off with clouds but there will be more sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will also be warm and cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend could feature more clouds and chances of rain both days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.
