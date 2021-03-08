Above average temperatures continue this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will start off with clouds but there will be more sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will also be warm and cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.