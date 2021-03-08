Best Life: What to do if you’re experiencing acid reflux

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- If stomach acid flows up into the esophagus, it can create all kinds of tissue damage. About 60 percent of Americans experience these reflux issues once in a while. But over time, 20 percent will end up experiencing it on a weekly basis. This is known as GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease, and if left untreated, can possibly lead to a fast-growing esophageal cancer. Ivanhoe shares some ways on how to prevent reflux from the start.