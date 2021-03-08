Children’s Museum hosts Spring Saturdays arts, crafts event for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Springtime is quickly approaching and the Children’s Museum is gearing up for sun in the fun events.
In addition to its Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle traveling exhibit, the museum is hosting Spring Saturdays in the Bluff City.
It’ll be a chance to paint draw and plant on March 13, 20, and 27th from 10a-4p.
Spring Saturday events are Included with museum admission.
A food truck will also be on campus, according to the museum’s press release.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.