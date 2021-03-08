Christ Community Health Services hosting vaccine clinic in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Community Health Services is planning a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday.
According to a news release, the drive-thru clinic will be on March 13 starting at 8:00 am and ending at 3:00 pm at 3362 S. Third Street.
Vaccines will be given by appointment only. Christ Community said they will follow designated health directives for individuals 65 years and older and those who meet phase 1c criteria.
Those interested in taking a vaccine should text the word “VACCINE” to 91999 to schedule an appointment.
Going forward, vaccines will be available by appointment at all Christ Community Health Center locations, according to officials.
