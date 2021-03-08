City of Memphis relocates second dose appointment location for Moderna

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis made an announcement concerning second dose appointments.
All second dose Moderna appointments for Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, that were scheduled for the Pipkin Building will now be moved down the street to the Fire Prevention Bureau, located at 2668 Avery Ave.
City officials added that your appointment will remain the same, and your Pipkin location confirmation will still serve as proof of appointment.
Appointment availabilities at City of Memphis and Shelby County vaccination locations will be posted at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/ each Friday for the following week. If you do not have internet access, call 901-222-7468 (SHOT) for assistance.
