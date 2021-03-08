1 dead after head-on collision reported in Truman, Arkansas

TRUMAN, Ark. (WMC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident was reported in Truman, Arkansas.
Officers were called to a head-on collision on Highway 49 near Dollar Tree on Saturday around 6:32 that morning.
The preliminary investigation revealed a Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound and a GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound. Both drivers collied. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Police said the driver of the Chrysler, Shalonda Looney, 47, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the GMC had severe injures and was airlifted to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
