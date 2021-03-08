Memphis Black Restaurant Week in full effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City of Memphis’ mayor, Jim Strickland is encouraging Memphians to go out and support black restaurants this week.
The sixth annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week (MBRW) is a chance for restaurants to offer new dining experiences and bring in new customers by raising awarness.
According to the U.S Census, black-owned businesses in Memphis account for 64% of the minority-owned companies but when COVID-19 plagued the states, sales dropped.
“The past year has been difficult for all of us, particularly for the restaurant community,” Mayor Strickland said in a video posted on Twitter. “This year’s Memphis black restaurant week is more important than ever, and I’m happy to support it. Memphis is a city known around the world for its music, our rich history and delicious food. I encourage all Memphians to participate in this year’s Memphis black restaurant week to eat some amazing food and help keep our restaurants going strong for years to come.”
Pick from Jamaican cuisines at Evelyn & Olive to finger-licking ribs at A&R Bar-B-Que.
The event kicked off Sunday, March 7, and will end Saturday, March 13.
Don’t forget to tag your Memphis black restaurant photos with #MBRW2021.
