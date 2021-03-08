More Shelby Co. Schools students return to in-person learning today

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is kicking off round two of its phased-in-- return to in-person learning. Middle school and high school students are heading back to the classroom on Monday.
A lot of the students’ normal school experience has changed.
For one, they’ll have to get their temperatures checked as soon as they arrive. They’ll be required to wear masks throughout the day, except for during mask breaks outside. And even though they’re still in the classroom, they will continue doing their lessons over Microsoft Teams, like they did when school was all virtual.
SCS already completed one week of in-person learning with elementary students. Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray sent a video message out to parents. In it, he reminded them to be mindful of safety practices.
“If your child is sick, please keep them home from school and seek consultation from a medical professional. We rely on our families to reinforce proper mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing,” said Ray.
District leaders said each school has an isolation room in case anyone starts to feel unwell. They also said they’re working with the Shelby County Health Department for contact tracing.
Students will have to social distance at school and while waiting and riding the bus to school.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.