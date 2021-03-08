More than a dozen cars burglarized at Memphis warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are on the run after 13 cars were broken into at a Memphis warehouse parking lot.
On March 2, officers responded to several burglaries at Mckesson on Questway Road. MPD said 13 vehicles were broken into when they arrived on the scene.
Employees told police several guns, purses, and other personal items were taken from the vehicles.
Video surveillance from Mckesson shows three men armed with guns breaking into the employee’s vehicles. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Chevy Tahoe.
The suspects’ car has been recovered, but the suspects are still at large.
Police said the three suspects were last seen wearing hoodies, joggers, and masks. No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
