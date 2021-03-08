Mostly sunny today & warmer but more clouds on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) After a cool start this morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s, temperatures will rise quickly with so much sunshine and a southwest wind. Temperatures will warm near 70 today. The pattern will stay dry for most of the work week but the beautiful mainly clear skies will be replaced with more clouds starting tonight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny along with highs in the upper 60s and southwesterly breezes at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with low temperatures falling into the mid 40s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs near 70 along with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and lows in the lower 50s
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will also be warm and cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend could feature more clouds and chances of rain both days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.
