A pandemic year: With vaccinations underway, Shelby County health leaders urge staying the course to beat COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday marks one year since Shelby County reported its first COVID-19 case.
Looking back on the last 12 months, health officials say progress has been made with three vaccines now available, but they urge people to not let their guard down and to continue masking.
It’s a year they hope never to repeat.
“I must admit I never imagined that we would be here a year from now still struggling and even losing some people,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis. “We know what we need to do, we’ve seen what this stuff can do.”
In the Mid-South, all three states have reported a combined 1.4 million cases.
- Arkansas -- 324,818
- Mississippi -- 297,581
- Tennessee -- 782,206
Memphis City Council Member Dr. Jeff Warren, who also serves on the Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 task force, says just as things were looking up the worry is now new variants.
“The number of cases were going down, right, and now you got the number of variant cases coming up,” said Warren.
He says the goal is to identify new variant cases and gain control of that so there’s no repetition of what happened last year.
When it comes to vaccinations, Shelby County is moving forward along with the state, entering phase 1c Monday. Anyone 16 and older with high risk co-morbidities and their caregivers are eligible.
Arkansas is currently in phase 1b, which includes people 65 and older along with education and food manufacturing workers.
In Mississippi, eligibility includes people over the age of 50, teachers, first responders, health care personnel and anyone over the age of 16 with underlying health conditions.
Despite the hiccup Shelby County had with administering vaccines, Warren believes the city is moving forward.
“Our goal is to be able to do 30,000 to 50,000 doses a week,” he said.
Warren says Mississippi lifting its mask mandate was a huge mistake and says masks continue to be very necessary.
“Right now if what we’re really trying to do is get back to normal and to take this thing and crush it and get it to where it’s no longer spreading in our county, we’ve got to wear masks,” said Warren.
He and other city council members are also sponsoring a resolution to fund and create pop-up vaccine sites for underserved communities across Shelby County.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.