Missing, endangered 12-year-old boy found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities said they have located 12-year-old Ar’Cadues Torry. Thanks for your help!
Original Story:
A young boy from Memphis is missing and the Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Authorities issued a City Watch Alert for Ar’Cadues Torry who was last seen in the 1800 Block of Pendleton Street around noon.
Torry ran away from home trying to avoid being punished, according to police reports.
He is 5′5 and weighs 150 pounds.
Police said he last wore black pants, a black and gray jacket, and a blue shirt with brown Timberland boots.
If you see Torry, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
