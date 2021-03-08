Remaining SCS grades return to in-person learning Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools’ students in sixth- through 12th- grades are returning to classrooms Monday for the first time in nearly a year.
Last week, students in lower grades returned as part of the district’s phased re-entry plan nearly one full year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district says temperature checks, hand washing and masks will help students and staff safely return to campus, but families who opted to continue remote learning are allowed to do so.
SCS says 30 percent of students opted to return to school in person.
All students, whether in person or at home will continue their lesson through Microsoft teams.
Students who ride the bus to are being asked to space out and wear their masks on the bus as well.
In a video message Friday, SCS superintendent Dr. Joris Ray sent a message reminding parents of safety practices:
“If your child is sick, please keep them home from school and seek consultation from a medical professional. We rely on our families to reinforce proper mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing,” he said.
Along with providing PPE to students, district leaders say they’ve changed air filters in schools to improve air quality.
