SCS students adjust to COVID-19 protocols in the classroom

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Middle and high school students in Shelby County Schools have officially returned to in-person learning.
Students at Douglass High School shared how they feel about returning to the classroom in-person.
“I’m kind of nervous because it was a long time since we came back to school. So, you know I don’t know how I’m going to adapt to it,” said Latravious, a sophomore at Douglass High School.
SCS closed last March. It has been months since students have seen each other and their teachers in-person.
There are several safety protocols they’ve become accustomed to over the last year.
“Ever since the coronavirus came, we’ve been wearing mask. So, It’s kind of natural,” said Latravious.
But they have never had to follow COVID-19 safety protocol in a school setting before.
Students are met with temperature checks and social distancing markers on the ground when they first arrive. Laptops have become just as important as textbooks and lessons will still take place over Microsoft Teams.
Elementary Students with SCS have already gotten a head start with their first full week of in-person learning already completed.
“I was really excited to see my teacher and my friends even though three people were coming back,” said Aryah Henderson, a 2nd-grade student at Riverwood Elementary.
Still, even with all the changes, high school students are glad to be back too.
“I’m feeling nervous, but I feel like I’m going to be happy to see my friends or whoever came to school,” said Beyonce Holton, junior at Douglass High School.
SCS has said about 30%of students opted for in-person learning. There are students that will continue with virtual learning.
The district also said they are working with the Shelby County Health Department when it comes to contact tracing.
