Shelby County moves into category 1c, thousand more eligible for vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some people with high-risk medical conditions have described the last year as paralyzing.
One year to the day of the announcement of the community’s first confirmed COVID case, thousands more Shelby County residents became eligible for the vaccine as we moved into group 1C on Monday which includes people with high-risk medical conditions.
Some of the newly eligible people made an appointment hours before they showed up or at the very moment appointments opened up for them.
For those with high-risk conditions or comorbidities, this day was a long time coming.
“When I found out it was available I was tickled to death,” Beth Avanzi, who received her vaccine on Monday, said. “The moment I became eligible I called and made that appointment.”
Avanzi called 901-222-SHOT Sunday when she found out she would soon be eligible for the vaccine under phase 1C, and by Monday at noon, she was vaccinated.
“I’m thrilled and it was so easy,” she said.
She’s one of more than a million people in Tennessee who became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions are now eligible.
Those conditions range from heart, kidney and liver disease to dementia and cystic fibrosis. Dozens of conditions are on the list.
Pregnant individuals and those who take care of or live with children and adults with high-risk and immunocompromising conditions are also eligible under the new phase.
“I was in the 1c category because I’m asthmatic,” Katherine Shorter, who got her vaccine on Monday, said.
Shorter called the last year paralyzing.
“Because of my asthma I’ve been so afraid to be around other people,” Shorter said. “There are people who have the mentality of I’m fine so I don’t have to worry about anything. So I’ve had to take extra precautions to make sure I’m protected so that’s why I went ahead and got the vaccine.”
The City of Memphis is trying to meet the demand for vaccine appointments.
It opened nearly 36,000 appointments in preparation for this week. Then, it changed about 3,600 appointments from second dose appointments to second or first dose appointments on Monday.
“I’m excited to get the second shot so we can get back to being a little more normal,” Shorter said.
“We are recommending anyone who is eligible to get this vaccine,” Medical Director for Infections and Prevention at Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare Dr Nick Hysmith said.
Dr. Hysmith said 16 years old are the youngest group included in the successful COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Kids, especially kids with high-risk medical conditions, face the same dangers from COVID-19 as adults.
“We do see some severe disease in those kids with these high-risk medical conditions such as asthma and kids with cystic fibrosis,” Dr. Hysmith said. “I think it’s probably pretty similar to what we would see in an adult patient.”
For more stories on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit wmcactionnews5.com/coronavirus.
While Dr. Hysmith and others recommend anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine, he said if you have questions always consult with your child’s doctor.
To see a full list of conditions under phase 1C got to page 18 of Tennessee’s vaccine plan.
For a list of vaccine appointments in Shelby County click here.
