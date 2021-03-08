5 taken into custody after Obion County human trafficking operation

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An undercover human trafficking operation in Obion County has led to the arrest of five suspects seeking illicit sex from minors.
The suspects and charges are listed below:
- Lewis R. Harris, 52, Memphis: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Kevin L. Jackson, 31, of Paducah, Kentucky: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act
- Abraham M. Labastida, 28, of Murray, Kentucky: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act
- Shannon L. Palmer, 44, of Union City: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act
- Eddie R. Robbins, 54, of Paris: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession with the intent to manufacture, deliver or sell schedule VI
All suspects have been booked into the Obion County Jail.
Bond is set at $10,000 for each suspect.
