LIVE: Tennessee congressman hosts discussion with COVID-19 experts

WATCH: Congressman Cohen hosts discussion panel with COVID-19 experts
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 8, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 5:56 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) is speaking to COVID-19 experts in a live discussion panel tonight.

The panel includes:

  • Dr. Monica Webb Hooper, Deputy Director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), National Institutes of Health
  • Dr. James E. K. Hildreth, an infectious disease expert and President of Meharry Medical College. Dr. Hildreth is on the President’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and served on the FDA Advisory Panel that recommended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
  • Dr. Jeff Warren, Family Medicine Doctor, Memphis City Councilman, and Council Representative to the Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force
  • Dr. Manoj Jain, Infectious Disease Physician at Baptist Memorial Hospital and Methodist Hospitals in Memphis, a clinical Associate Professor at University of Tennessee-Memphis and Emory University, and Advisor to the Memphis/Shelby County Covid-19 Joint Task Force
  • Ms. Tiffany Collins, Deputy Director of the General Services Division – City of Memphis, which is leading vaccine distribution in Shelby County.

The 90-minute discussion will focus on topics related to the coronavirus and vaccine distribution.

