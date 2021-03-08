LIVE: Tennessee congressman hosts discussion with COVID-19 experts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) is speaking to COVID-19 experts in a live discussion panel tonight.
The panel includes:
- Dr. Monica Webb Hooper, Deputy Director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), National Institutes of Health
- Dr. James E. K. Hildreth, an infectious disease expert and President of Meharry Medical College. Dr. Hildreth is on the President’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and served on the FDA Advisory Panel that recommended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
- Dr. Jeff Warren, Family Medicine Doctor, Memphis City Councilman, and Council Representative to the Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force
- Dr. Manoj Jain, Infectious Disease Physician at Baptist Memorial Hospital and Methodist Hospitals in Memphis, a clinical Associate Professor at University of Tennessee-Memphis and Emory University, and Advisor to the Memphis/Shelby County Covid-19 Joint Task Force
- Ms. Tiffany Collins, Deputy Director of the General Services Division – City of Memphis, which is leading vaccine distribution in Shelby County.
The 90-minute discussion will focus on topics related to the coronavirus and vaccine distribution.
