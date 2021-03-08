Vaccinations for phase 1c begin today after 1 year of COVID-19 in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today marks one year to the day that Shelby County reported its first case of COVID-19, it also marks another milestone in the fight against the virus. Shelby County is moving to phase 1c in the vaccination process.
Starting March 8, anyone who’s 16 and older with high-risk health conditions can receive a vaccine. Conditions include asthma, heart problems, diabetes, obesity, COPD, and liver disease.
Caregivers and pregnant women also qualify.
Shelby County is joining the rest of Tennessee in opening up vaccinations to this group. State health leaders say upwards of 1.1 million people fit into the group.
The City of Memphis hopes to vaccinate between 30,000 and 50,000 people each week. City council members are also sponsoring a resolution to fund and create pop-up vaccine sites for underserved communities across Shelby County.
Appointment availabilities at City of Memphis and Shelby County vaccination locations will be posted at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/ each Friday for the following week. If you do not have internet access, call 901-222-7468 (SHOT) for assistance.
